Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy?

Grace Foods supports OAS and UWI 75th Commemorative Scholarship Fund

St Catherine man booked for a string of child sex offences

Defending champ Iga Swiatek rolls on at US Open with 49-minute victory

St James police arrest suspect in killing of five homeless persons

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova

Rasta Mouse held after cops find gun hidden under bed

Create with Aunty Ama Camp celebrates first staging success

Interested in joining the US military as someone from Jamaica?

Friday Sep 01

31?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Jamaican swimmer Keanan Dols strike the ‘to the world’ pose as Usain Bolt would have. (PHOTO: File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols has joined the staff at Villanova University.

The 25-year-old Dols swam for both the University of Penn and the University of Kentucky while also competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, representing Jamaica in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

He holds eight Jamaican senior national records and swam for the senior national team from 2015-2023. In addition, Dols competed in four world championships.

“We are thrilled to have Keanan as a member of the Villanova Swimming and Diving Family,” head coach Rick Simpson said. “Keanan not only possesses a great athletic resume competing at the highest international level but also a keen understanding and appreciation of the Villanova Swim and Dive Family Philosophy: that our athletes are people first and athletes second. I look forward to having Keanan as a great young mentor to our athletes both in and out of the pool.”

The Sarasota, Florida native finished his collegiate career by swimming a fifth year at Kentucky, competing in both the 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley at the SEC Championships. After the conference meet, he served as a volunteer coach for the Wildcats, helping run practices for the remainder of the season.

Dols holds eight senior national records for Jamaica. He was with the national team from 2015-23.

Related Articles

Sport

July 22, 2018 10:00 PM

Sport

July 28, 2021 08:59 AM

Sport

April 14, 2021 03:30 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Business

Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy?

Entertainment

Caribbean Music Awards criticised for not including more genres

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

See also

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Jamaica News

Arcadia, St Andrew man gone missing; last seen in Seaview Gardens

Forty-six-year-old Marlon Jones of Wayne Wright Avenue, Acadia in St Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, August 29.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimetres (five feet 11

Jamaica News

Illegal money setting found by security forces in New Haven, St Andrew

Two women taken into custody amid anti-gang operation

Business

MSBM to recognise outstanding business leaders at anniversary gala

Top business leaders in Jamaica will be celebrated for their “relentless contributions to nation building” at a stellar black-tie event when the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) hosts the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols