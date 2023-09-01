Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols has joined the staff at Villanova University.

The 25-year-old Dols swam for both the University of Penn and the University of Kentucky while also competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, representing Jamaica in the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

He holds eight Jamaican senior national records and swam for the senior national team from 2015-2023. In addition, Dols competed in four world championships.

“We are thrilled to have Keanan as a member of the Villanova Swimming and Diving Family,” head coach Rick Simpson said. “Keanan not only possesses a great athletic resume competing at the highest international level but also a keen understanding and appreciation of the Villanova Swim and Dive Family Philosophy: that our athletes are people first and athletes second. I look forward to having Keanan as a great young mentor to our athletes both in and out of the pool.”

The Sarasota, Florida native finished his collegiate career by swimming a fifth year at Kentucky, competing in both the 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley at the SEC Championships. After the conference meet, he served as a volunteer coach for the Wildcats, helping run practices for the remainder of the season.

