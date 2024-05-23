Jamaican quarter-miler Akeem Bloomfield retires at 26 Loop Jamaica

Jamaican quarter-miler Akeem Bloomfield has retired from track and field at the age of 26.

Marie Tavares, honorary secretary of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, told Sportsmax.TV on Thursday that “He has. I got confirmation either yesterday of the day before.”

Bloomfield, who boasts a personal best of 43.94 seconds, making him the second-fastest Jamaican ever over 400m, emerged as a prominent young talent when he became the first Jamaican schoolboy to break the 45-second barrier.

His promising career was marred by injuries and personal setbacks, notably the death of his mother in 2021. After excelling at Auburn University and setting his notable 400m time at the 2018 NCAA National Outdoor Championships, Bloomfield turned professional, signed with Puma and joined the MVP International training group in Florida.

Bloomfield showcased his potential at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, placing eighth in the 400m final with a time of 45.36 seconds. Seeking recovery from a severe hamstring injury, he joined Rana Reider’s Tumbleweed group in 2021, training alongside high school rival Christopher Taylor. He later declared himself fully recovered from the injury and optimistic about his athletic future.

In September 2022, Bloomfield transitioned to train under Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre at Chase Athletics Track Club but departed a year later. His last competitive appearance was at the Tom Jones Invitational in April 2023, where he clocked 45.52 seconds to finish sixth.