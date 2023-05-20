Jamaican residing in US gets prison time for lottery fraud Loop Jamaica

Just over a year after a Jamaican living in Ohio, United States, was charged for his role in a conspiracy that allegedly stole more than US$250,000 from victims and targeted older Americans, he has been sentenced.

The Jamaican–Javon Jonathan Spencer, 32–was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud.

He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after incarceration and pay a US$400 special assessment. Additionally, the court ordered Spencer to pay restitution to his victims in the amount of US$267,314.98, the US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio, said on Friday.

Spencer resided with his wife in Euclid, Ohio. The US Postal Inspection Service investigation found that Spencer was involved in a Jamaican Operations Linked to Telemarketing (JOLT) fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims.

In the JOLT scheme, scammers contacted the targeted individuals via mail or telephone and informed the victims that they won a lottery or sweepstakes, such as the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes.

However, to claim and receive the money, the victims needed to pay upfront fees or taxes.

The indictment alleged that the victims were directed to mail cash, checks or money orders payable to the Spencer at his address in Euclid.

