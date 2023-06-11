Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title Loop Jamaica

Former Excelsior High standout Ackera Nugent won the women’s 100m hurdles gold on the final day of the NCAA Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

The Jamaican, representing the University of Arkansas, powered to victory in a wind-assisted 12.25 seconds, the fastest all-conditions collegiate time ever.

Nugent established an early lead and flew down the track with an assisting wind of 3.8 metres per second. Kentucky’s Masia Russell finished runner-up in 12.32 while Alia Armstrong of Louisiana State University claimed third in 12.49.

The time by Nugent also equal No. 10 on the world all-conditions list. Nugent also completed a sweep of NCAA hurdle titles this season after winning the 60m hurdles indoors.

Before the hurdle race, Nugent led off the Razorback 4x100m relay, which finished fourth in 42.83, the second fastest time in Arkansas history behind the 42.65 school record set in 2019.

Another Jamaican athlete, Ackelia Smith, who had secured victory in the long jump two days earlier, clinched second place in the triple jump for the University of Texas, achieving a personal best of 14.54m

Double NCAA indoor jumps champion Jasmine Moore, who finished behind Smith in the long jump, won in a collegiate record and outdoor personal best of 14.78m. Ruta Lasmane of Texas Tech finished third with a jump of 14.21m.

Friday’s penultimate day saw three Jamaican athletes take home victories.

Jamaica’s world U20 champion Jaydon Hibbert won the triple jump for Arkansas, leaping 17.56m in the first round and backing it up with a 17.38m second jump. The mark bettered the facility record of 17.13m by TCU’s Du Mapaya in 2019.

Hibbert just missed the NCAA meet record by a centimetre. That mark of 17.57 by SMU’s Keith Connor in 1982 stood as the collegiate record until it was broken by Hibbert in winning the SEC title.

Runner-up to Hibbert was Miami’s Russell Robinson with a mark of 16.94m, a distance of two feet, while third place went to Florida State’s Jeremiah Davis with 16.67.

Jamaica’s Carey McLeod, who won the long jump for Arkansas on Wednesday, finished 11th with an effort of 15.99m.

Hibbert’s Arkansas teammate and countryman Phillip Lemonious, a former athlete from Jamaica College, displayed his determination as he triumphed in the men’s 110m hurdles.

Lemonious crossed the finish line with a winning time of 13.24 seconds (1.8 wind), just off his career best of 13.21 from 2021.

The race concluded with a tight finish, with De’Vion Wilson from Houston finishing as the runner-up in 13.26 seconds, followed closely by Jaheem Hayles from Syracuse with a time of 13.28 seconds, claiming the third position.

This victory marked Arkansas’ third title in the NCAA 110m hurdles event. The first title was secured by Clyde Scott in 1948, while Jamaican athlete Omar McLeod claimed the second title in 2015.

Lemonious, who had placed third in the previous year, proudly added the third Razorback victory in this event to his list of accomplishments.

Romaine Beckford, a former jumper of Buff Bay High, capped an undefeated season by securing the men’s high jump title for the University of South Florida, becoming the school’s first national champion in 30 years.

Beckford, a senior, set a program record with a winning jump of 2.27m. Oklahoma’s Vernon Turner also cleared the height but needed one more attempt than the Jamaican to clear the previous height.

In the final event on Friday, the University of Florida with Jamaican quarter-miler Jevaughn Powell, retained the men’s team title, with a collegiate 4x400m record capping their victory in style.

The quartet of Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, and Ryan Willie combined to clock 2:57.74, taking 0.02 off their previous record to narrowly beat Arizona State and clinch the team title.

Florida and Arizona were pretty evenly matched on the first two legs, run by Powell and Bamidele for Florida, but a third leg of 44.94 by Patterson extended Florida’s advantage. Willie then clocked 44.28 for the anchor leg to hold off Arizona’s Justin Robinson, who ran 43.92.