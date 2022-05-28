Jamaican sprint hurdler admits to abusing Sha’Carri Richardson | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican female athlete who had been accused by American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson of abusing her during their relationship has publicly admitted to the abuse.

Apart from admitting to being abusive, Janeek Brown, 24, a talented sprint hurdler, has even encouraged Richardson to press charges against her if she so desires.

Brown’s admission comes nearly two weeks after Richardson, a polarising figure in athletics, took to Instagram to reveal the abuse. She also accused Brown of stealing from her.

Brown has now admitted to the abuse in an interview carried by Yahoo Sports, but claimed that Richardson only wanted clout. She claimed further that she was abusive toward Richardson once, and said they tried to move on from that but it did not work out.

“I was abusive once that there’s physical evidence of,” Brown shared. “And we moved on, and even after then I was trying to move on from that, we still got nowhere,” she added.

After encouraging Richardson to file charges if she so desired, Brown said the two were in a toxic relationship. She said there was a lot of fighting and blaming each other.

“We just keep on fighting, blaming each other and the regular relationship problems,” said Brown.

During the interview, Brown appeared irritated and even annoyed by the line of questions about her relationship with Richardson. She admitted that she was going through something at the time, but also said she has returned to social media to find herself.

“Yeah, I was going through something – I was finding myself, that’s why I am coming to social media, you feel me?” Brown said. “So yeah, it’s a transformation; I’m going to find myself now. I may look different now.”

Richardson took to Instagram nearly two weeks ago to reveal that she recently got out of a relationship with Brown, who she said was abusive toward her.

Richardson alleged that Brown also stole from her and revealed that she protected Brown, despite being also treated poorly by her family.

“I was in a relationship with a Jamaican athlete that never cared about me from jump,” Richardson said. “I was abused and stole from yet protected her from the judgment of her country and family while they dragged me. I had to deal with [homophobia] and so much more that I’m still healing from.”

Brown specialises in the 100m hurdles in which she has a personal best of 12.40s. She is currently ranked at number 17 on the all-time list having set the mark while winning the 2019 NCAA Championships, running for the University of Arkansas as a sophomore.