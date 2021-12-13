Jamaican taxi driver, woman injured in altercation with man – Stabroek News

(Jamaica Observer) A reported altercation between a taxi driver and another man this morning resulted in the motorist being shot and a woman injured.

The incident took place outside Mother’s Patties restaurant in Liguanea, St Andrew.

Police on the scene confirmed that the incident happened around 10:15 am, and both injured people were taken to the hospital.

The police said they are being treated for what they considered as “not life threatening” injuries. It is not clear at this time if the woman was a passenger in the taxi.

The police did not disclose the cause of the altercation, however, an eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that the taxi driver was shot in the foot and it seemed that a bullet ricocheted and struck the woman.

“Me just walk go out a di front and see them a fight and then me walk come back and stand up right here, me hear a shot and then me observe a lady a scream out,” said the eyewitness, who is a security guard at one of the businesses where the incident took place.