Jamaican Teas gets green light for long-awaited factory expansion | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Teas has been given the green light to start the long-awaited expansion of its factory in Kingston. Once completed, the facility will give the company 50 per cent more room to make non-tea products.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and will see the tea maker increasing its factory space from 22,000 square feet to 34,000 square feet.

Jamaica Teas has earmarked $150 million for the construction activities.

The company has also announced plans to relocate the manufacturing division of its soup and spices activities from Bell Road to a new location in the Richmond Park area of Kingston next year.

Its core business is tea production under Tetley and Caribbean Dreams brand, but it is also the maker of other items.

Jamaican Teas, which is split into manufacturing, investment and real estate divisions, reported a 13 per cent increase in local manufacturing sales for the three-month to September 2021, pushing the division back to performance levels it had pre-COVID-19.

Exports accounted for 59 per cent of total sales in the quarter but reflected a decline of 12 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

“Feedback from our overseas customers indicates that the current slowdown in shipments is a result of our distributors reducing their inventories in certain lines and does not reflect an overall slowdown in their sales to the final consumers,” CEO John Mahfood said in his report to shareholders.

On the real estate side, the development of Jamaican Teas latest project on Belvedere Road, Red Hills, comprising 30 studios and one-bedroom apartments, is proceeding apace. The complex is more than 50 per cent completed, he said.

“Physical completion is expected during the first half of calendar [year] 2022,” Mahfood added.

At the end of the year, Jamaican Teas reported a net profit of $605 million, a vast improvement on the $70 million in losses the company recorded for the year 2020.

Revenues grew to $2.2 billion, with the manufacturing division being the largest contributor with operating revenue of $1.6 billion.