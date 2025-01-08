Jamaican Teas reports higher earnings in Q1

Jamaican Teas Ltd (JTL) reported higher revenues and profit for its first quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Revenue increased by nine per cent per cent from $840 million a year ago to $913 million this quarter, reflecting positive growth across its various divisions.

Net profit attributable to Jamaican Teas for the quarter reached $53 million, marking a 12 per cent improvement from the $47 million profit in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the manufacturing division, export sales were the standout performer, rising 38 per cent over the prior year.

"The highlight for the quarter was the gain in our export sales which rose 38 per cent over the prior year," stated CEO John Mahfood.

However, local manufacturing sales saw a marginal six per cent dip.

The real estate division experienced a slowdown with two studio sales booked this quarter compared to four in the same period last year. Nonetheless, the Belvedere Road project continues to progress, with 15 studios sold or under contract, the company said.

The retail division reported revenues of $219 million for the quarter, an increase of 10 per cent, reflecting ongoing accelerated revenue growth in the company's stores. The investment division faced challenges, with QWI Investments Limited reporting a net loss of $10 million, a significant reversal from the previous year's profit of $18 million.

"The unrealised gains in our overseas investments were however much lower than a year ago due to declines in the values of our holdings in several home building and construction companies," Chairman John Jackson noted.

Despite these challenges, JTL's gross profit margin improved from 18.5 per cent to 20.3 per cent due to the consolidation of factory premises and lower low-margin real estate sales. Interest expenses also decreased by $4 million due to lower debt levels and interest rates.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its prospects.

"The recent decreases in interest rates locally will also improve the prospects for our group," Jackson added. The continued rebound in visitor arrivals and Jamaica's economic stability provide a positive outlook for the future.