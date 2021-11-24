Jamaican Teas to list new subsidiary, Caribbean Dreams Foods | Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Teas Limited is forming a new subsidiary, Caribbean Dreams Foods, focused solely on manufacturing tea and other consumer products.

The new subsidiary will launch early next year and list Jamaica Stock Exchange by summer, Jamaican Teas head John Mahfood told Loop News.

Once launched, Dianna Blake-Bennett, former general manager of Salada Foods, will lead the subsidiary as CEO.

In the meantime, Blake-Bennett will head the manufacturing operations of Jamaican Teas, while Mahfood will oversee the Group’s operations.

“When we first went public, it was primarily just manufacturing. But slowly, over the last 10 years, we have diversified into developments and QWI Investments. I have been trying to continue to manage the manufacturing as well as keep an eye on the real estate and investment side,” Mahfood said.

Head of Jamaican Teas Group, John Mahfood.

Other subsidiaries of the Group include the real estate and property companies, H. Mahfood and Sons Limited (HMS) and H. Mahfood and Sons (2020) Limited; Bay City Foods Limited, operators of a supermarket in Kingston, LTJ Managers Limited (formerly JRG Shoppers Delite Enterprise Limited); an investment company, QWI Investments Limited; an investment holding and management company and KIW International Limited, an investment holding company with 17.95 per cent ownership of QWI.

“I will be sort of the group CEO, dealing with more strategy and possible acquisition and continue an oversight of the subsidiary companies,” Mahfood said. “So now Diana will focus on the manufacturing side of the business.”

Concerning acquisitions of other food-related manufacturers, Mahfood disclosed that Jamaican Teas is in discussions with two companies. He noted, however, that he doesn’t expect any of the deals to close this year. But hopes at least one will come through next year.

Blake-Bennett led the charge at coffee processor Salada for a little over four years. Salada also manufactures tea products for other companies, including Jamaican Teas.

Mahfood described Blake-Bennett as “capable of accelerating export growth for Jamaican Teas”.

“Besides being in somewhat of a related area, she led Salada to increase its exports, and she was also very effective in strengthening its domestic business and rebranding,” Mahfood said.

Photo shows Jamaican Teas’ instant ginger tea, manufactured on contract by Salada Foods. Blake-Bennett previously served as general manager at Salada before recently joining the company.

Blake-Bennett is an experienced commercial and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience and has led in this area in several local companies. She holds a Postgraduate Diploma and an Executive Master of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, Mona School of Business and Management.

Mahfood added: “I feel that she already understands the export business. She has a lot of strengths, not just in manufacturing but in marketing. In my mind, she is going to be able to accelerate the growth in the export business. Where we believe the growth is going to come from.”

Jamaican Teas has seen a 20 per cent growth in overall exports year-on-year, he noted.

“But as we release new products, which we have in the pipeline. And as we get the factory expansion going, we will start to see higher rates of growth going into 2023 and 2024,” said Mahfood.

Jamaican Teas recently received the green light to start the long-awaited expansion of its factory in Kingston. Once completed, the facility will give the company 50 per cent more room to make non-tea products.

Construction is slated to begin in 2022 and will see the tea maker increasing its factory space from 22,000 square feet to 34,000 square feet.

Jamaican Teas reported a 13 per cent increase in local manufacturing sales for the three-month to September 2021, pushing the division back to performance levels it had pre-COVID-19. Exports accounted for 59 per cent of total sales in the quarter but reflected a decline of 12 per cent, compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

The company’s net profit for the year ending September 2022 totalled $605 million, a vast improvement on the $70 million in losses recorded in 2021.

Revenues grew to $2.2 billion, with the manufacturing division being the largest contributor. Operating revenue totalled $1.6 billion.