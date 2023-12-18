Jamaican trio allegedly stole US$2.8m from Americans Loop Jamaica

Seven people, including three Jamaicans, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States, on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The Jamaican trio—Jason Plummer, 31; Troy Williams, 38; and Tajay Singh, 26—were arrested in separate operations in Montego Bay, St James, last week.

The announcement about the indictment, charges for which stem from the US Department of Justice’s wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from fraud and financial exploitation, was made by US Attorney Eric G Olshan on Friday.

The Jamaicans were each named in separate two-count indictments. Meanwhile, a fourth two-count indictment named defendants Tashane Murray, 30, of Miramar, Florida; Clevon McKenzie, 31, of Mount Vernon, New York; Gyzzell Byfield, 27, of Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Daneil Reid, 27, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Murray, McKenzie, Byfield, and Reid were arrested in the US on November 16, 2023.

According to the indictments, the defendants executed a scheme to defraud that stole more than US$2.8 million from the elderly and vulnerable victims in the Western District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the US.

As part of that scheme, conspirators allegedly contacted the victims and falsely told them that they had won a million or multimillion-dollar sweepstakes, but needed to pay certain taxes and fees before they could claim their prize.

These claims were often reinforced with forged documents purporting to describe the sweepstakes winnings and required taxes and fees, some of which bore the seals of government agencies.

Williams, Plummer, Singh, Murray, and McKenzie all targeted victims in one or more of those ways. The conspirators then reportedly directed the victims to send money, including cash, cheques, and money orders, to people designated by the conspirators. Some of these people were victims of the lottery scam, who had been unwittingly fooled into accepting and moving money on behalf of the members of the conspiracy.

Others, like Byfield and Reid, were members of the conspiracy themselves, the US Department of Justice said.After being laundered through a network of bank accounts and money mules, victim money was withdrawn by members of the conspiracy living in Jamaica.

“These defendants allegedly enriched themselves at the expense of elderly victims who believed they had won the lottery,” said Olshan. “Protecting our most vulnerable populations from the proliferation of targeted fraud schemes like the one alleged in this case remains a significant priority of our office. We will continue to work with all of our domestic and foreign law enforcement partners in our shared pursuit of justice on behalf of crime victims.”

“Those charged targeted and took advantage of some of the most vulnerable people in our society,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “This was a wide-reaching conspiracy that cost victims millions of dollars.

“Unfortunately, it’s a crime that is increasing every year, and Pennsylvania remains one of top states in the country that is impacted. The FBI is dedicated to stopping crime groups abroad and here at home who exploit our seniors with financial fraud schemes,” he said.

US law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of twice the pecuniary loss to any victim, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offences and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.