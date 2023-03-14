Jamaican vacation lands US man in handcuffs on return home Loop Jamaica

The last thing anyone expects after returning to the US from a vacation in Jamaica is to be arrested on serious criminal charges, but that’s what happened to a Dorchester, Massachusetts, man at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday.

US Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Reginald Junior Galette, 24, after he arrived on a flight from Montego Bay, St James.

CBP’s Baltimore field office said in a release Monday that Galette is wanted by the Boston Police Department on multiple felony firearms charges.

They include assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a large-capacity firearm, firearm discharge within 500 feet of building, and possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number, among others.

As Galette’s flight landed, CBP’s National Targeting Center, which compares international passenger and cargo manifests to numerous law enforcement databases such as the National Crime Information Center, identified him as being the subject to the Boston warrant and placed an alert in CBP’s passenger processing systems.

The automated passport control, a self-help kiosk system for travellers to process their arrivals, referred Galette to a secondary examination where CBP officers verified Galette’s identity, the release said.

Officers then confirmed that the Boston arrest warrant remained active and arrested Galette.

CBP officers turned him over to Tinicum Township police officers.

The release also pointed out that criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Boston by capturing an alleged dangerous person wanted for serious crimes,” said Joseph Martella, area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia.

“CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure victims’ rights by arresting fugitives as they arrive to the United States or before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the release also said that on a typical day last year, CBP processed an average of nearly 900,000 arriving travellers every day at the nation’s airports, seaports, and land border crossings, and arrested an average of 41 wanted persons.