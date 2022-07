The US dollar closed trading at J$152.94, according to the Bank of Jamaica’s trading summary on Tuesday.

The Jamaican dollar weakened by 16 cents on Tuesday from $152.78 on Monday. On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar closed trading at $118.50 and the British Pound closed trading at $183.68.

Total sales across the foreign exchange market totalled US$58.3 million and US$63.2 million worth of purchases.