Jamaican wins $236.5 million Super Lotto jackpot

The Super Lotto jackpot has been hit for the second time this month! A lucky Jamaican player has won the $236.5 million jackpot with a $300 ticket that was purchased at Khadulah Wholesale in Clarendon.

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 22, 29, 34, and Super Ball number 2.

The latest win came just weeks after a $294 million Super Lotto jackpot was won by a lucky player in St Maarten.

In 2024 alone, the Super Lotto jackpot has been hit three times, with two of those wins claimed by Jamaican players. Earlier this year, a Jamaican businessman took home a $163 million jackpot.

To begin the process of collecting the jackpot, the winner must present the winning ticket with the applicable signature affixed, along with a valid national identification at the Supreme Ventures flagship store at Twin Gates Plaza at 25 Constant Spring Road in St Andrew within 90 days of the draw date.

The multi-jurisdictional game is currently played in six Caribbean countries: Jamaica, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua and St Maarten. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 8:30pm.