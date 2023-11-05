Jamaican with ‘extensive criminal history’ arrested in the US Loop Jamaica

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York City arrested a 45-year-old Jamaican with an “extensive criminal history” spanning over 20 years.

According to US immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Jamaican’s aggravated felonies include attempted murder, robbery, weapons violation during a crime of violence, and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

ERO New York City’s Long Island Fugitive Operations and New York City Special Response Team arrested the Jamaican outside of his residence in Queens without incident.

“Rather than take advantage of the opportunity afforded him to live in United States and pursue everything this country has to offer, this individual chose to embrace a life of crime,” said ERO New York City Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo. “His repeated felonies prove that he is a threat to the community, so leaving him on the streets would compromise the safety of all New Yorkers.

“Our officers should be commended for their continued dedication to removing dangerous criminals from our neighborhoods,” Genalo said.

The Jamaican entered the US in New York as a lawful permanent resident on April 6, 1993.

On November 19, 1998, the Queens County Supreme Court convicted him for the criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and sentenced him to six years of imprisonment.

On March 12, 1999, the Queens County Supreme Court convicted him of attempted murder and robbery in the first degree and sentenced him to 12 years and six years of imprisonment, respectively.

On September 20, 1999, the Nassau County Court convicted the Jamaican for the offence of robbery in the second degree and sentenced him to 15 years of imprisonment.

On November 10, 2022, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York convicted him of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and sentenced him to time served.

The Jamaican also has convictions in Pennsylvania for retail theft in 1997 and providing false identification to law enforcement drug possession in 2012.

The Jamaican will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.