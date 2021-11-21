Jamaican woman facing 15-year prison sentence in US | Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a 74-year-old New York man whom she married in an attempt to obtain United States citizen.

Thirty-year-old Olivia Raimo pleaded guilty to second degree attempted murder relative to a January 2020 incident in New Rochelle, New York.

In court last week, according to the US news outlet, The Patch, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah disclosed that the plea agreement entered will see the Jamaican woman being sentenced to 15 years in state prison on January 13.

Additionally, five years of post-release supervision is to be attached to the sentence.

The allegations were that on January 24, 2020, while in her husband’s New Rochelle home, Raimo pushed the elderly man, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall.

She then slit his wrist with a straight razor, resulting in the wound bleeding profusely.

Luckily, the man’s home health aide arrived during the incident, but Raimo refused him entry to the premises.

This resulted in the health aide alerting the New Rochelle police, as he did not know the woman.

The police later arrived and gained entry to the house, where they heard the elderly man screaming in the bathroom.

The wounded senior citizen was quickly transferred to a hospital in the Bronx area, where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his affected arm.

However, despite the surgery, the man lost the use of the hand.

According to the Westchester County District Attorney, the attack by Raimo allegedly occurred after she and the man whom she married in 2017, met with an attorney.

The meeting with the legal officer was in preparation for an interview with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to demonstrate that the marriage between the Jamaican and the American citizen was legitimate.

However, the attorney informed them that they would have a hard time passing their marriage interview with US immigration officers.

Following a police probe into the incident, Raimo was arrested on February 11 of last year.

She was later charged after being questioned by police investigators.