Jamaican woman loses appeal re 42-year sentence for killing lover Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican woman who was heard in a recorded telephone conversation gloating about killing her then female lover in the Bahamas two years ago, has lost her bid to overturn her 42-year sentence for the murder.

The Court of Appeal in The Bahamas affirmed Nadisha Beckford’s conviction and sentence last week, and ruled that the prison term was not “unduly severe” as the Jamaican had claimed.

Beckford was convicted in June 2022 of fatally stabbing 31-year-old Lakiesha Mackey in the parking lot of the Mayfair Hotel along West Bay Street on February 20, 2021.

The two women were engaged in an argument when Beckford is alleged to have stabbed the woman several times.

Beckford fled the scene in her motorcar and left her then girlfriend to die.

The wounded woman was eventually rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries two days later.

The Jamaican contended that she stabbed Mackey in self-defence, as the Bahamian woman had attacked her with a broken bottle, which she (Beckford) eventually managed to wrestle from her (Mackey’s) hands.

An audio of a recorded telephone conversation between Beckford and the deceased woman’s cousin was also played during the trial.

The Jamaican reportedly bragged about the stabbing of Mackey, describing herself as a “vampire”, and saying she would “drink” Mackey’s blood.

“… Call me when she dead,” Beckford reportedly told the individual in the recording.

According to a report from Eyewitness News Bahamas, Beckford filed an appeal against her conviction on the ground that the trial judge erred in admitting the audio recording of the telephone conversation.

The Jamaican also took issue with the judge’s direction to the jury on self-defence and circumstantial evidence, arguing that it was insufficient.

She argued too, that the sentence was unduly severe.

The Court of Appeal, in handing down their judgment, rejected all of the grounds that were put forward by Beckford’s legal team.

“With respect to the admission into evidence of the audio recording, it cannot be said that the audio recording had no probative value and its contents were irrelevant to the issues in the case,” the Court of Appeal judges wrote in their judgment.

“The appellant’s (Beckford’s) defence was one of self-defence,” they pointed out.

“There was no evidence from which a jury could discern a basis for the argument of self-defence, otherwise than from the audio recording,” the judges indicated.

In a section of the audio recording the judges were referring to, Beckford said: “Look at what she (Mackey) was trying to do to me.”

Added Beckford: “Glad everybody saw the %$$!@ she (Mackey) just try to do me just now… She try to hurt me… She try to fight me.”

The Bahamian Court of Appeal said it found no fault with the trial judge’s direction on self-defence to the jury, while they found the judge’s direction on circumstantial evidence to be “balanced” and “fair”.

Added the appeal judges: “The court does not find that the sentence given by the trial judge was unduly severe”.