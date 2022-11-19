Jamaicans encouraged to send bail bill submissions by November 30 Loop Jamaica

Members of the public are being encouraged to send in their written submissions on the Bail Bill by Wednesday, November 30.

The Bill is now before a Joint Select Committee of both Houses of Parliament, for review. Committee members, during the review process, will have an opportunity to probe the Bill deeply, ask questions and make suggestions for improvements.

Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, during a recent interview, said in the process “we invite and consider comments from the public or from special interests”.

Submissions can be addressed to the Clerk to the Houses, Gordon House, 81 Duke Street, Kingston or emailed to [email protected].

Meanwhile, Minister Malahoo Forte is encouraging Jamaicans to carefully read the Bill, in spite of familiarity.

She explained that rewriting the Bail Act has resulted in the preservation of the established common law rules as well as some modifications.

“Even where we have preserved existing conditions, it’s going to be very important that you read fully and carefully the new law. When it comes to interpreting the law, the Court will look at what is written and a single word can make a difference… . Do not take it for granted that you are familiar with the provisions of bail at common law or the Jamaican jurisdiction,” the Minister said.

To review the Bill, interested persons can visit japarliament.gov.jm and search under the Publications heading.