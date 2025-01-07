Jamaicans encouraged to volunteer as child diversion mentors

The Child Diversion Branch (CDB) in the Social Justice Division of the Ministry of Justice is calling on Jamaicans to volunteer as mentors in its Child Diversion Programme.

The programme targets children aged 12 to 17, who come into conflict with the law, with rehabilitative services that divert them from criminal judicial proceedings.

Director of the Child Diversion Branch, Venisa Clarke said that mentorship forms a key part of the programme by influencing behaviour change.

“The Child Diversion Branch is currently on a drive for mentors across the island. We want mentors because they can provide positive influence for our young people in the programme and we believe this will have a positive impact,” she said.

Clarke noted, further, that while no specific skills are required to be considered for the mentorship programme, persons must be of sound moral character and willing to volunteer their time, among other requirements.

“The types of people that we want to be mentors are upstanding citizens of Jamaica because they have to be vetted. They have to be 18 years or older. They have to be willing to volunteer for at least a year, and they have to be non-partisan,” she emphasised.

Persons who wish to apply to be mentors may access applications on the Ministry’s website, www.moj.gov.jm, or at any of the 14 parish offices.

“They will do an interview, so we can be sure that they understand what it entails and they are suited for the children in the programme. We also provide training for the mentors as well, so they're able to understand the requirements of mentorship. We invite upstanding Jamaicans to consider being a mentor to help a youth to take a better route,” said Clarke.

More information on the Child Diversion Programme is available on the Ministry’s website, toll-free by calling 888-JUSTICE (888-587-8423), or (876) 906-4923-31.