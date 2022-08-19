Jamaicans get jail time in Bahamas for ganja farm Loop Jamaica

Six Jamaican men who were caught cultivating a marijuana farm in North Andros in the Bahamas, were sentenced to prison on Thursday for two-and-a-half years each.

According to the Nassau Guardian newspaper, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Leroy Douglas, Walford Reid, Jermaine Jones, Devon Simpson, Bruce Palmer, and Everton Palmer on August 14, after conducting two days of surveillance on the farm.

During an arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, the men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, possession of dangerous drugs, and cultivation of dangerous drugs in relation to the four-acre marijuana farm that had 25,000 plants and 20,000 seedlings.

The illegal crop has a street value of B$2.5 million, according to police.

McKinney sentenced the men to concurrent sentences of two-and-a-half years on each count. Additionally, he gave the convicts the choice of paying a B$7,500 fine or spending an additional six months in prison.

The men also pleaded guilty to drug possession in relation to the seizure of four grams of marijuana that police found while searching their home.

They were each fined B$250. If the fine is not paid, they will spend a month in prison.

Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted and the convicts were unrepresented. They face deportation to Jamaica on completion of their sentence.