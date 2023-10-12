Jamaicans, including PM, hail gold medal team at robotics competition Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has joined Jamaicans in congratulating Jamaica’s team to the 2023 FIRST Global Challenge robotics competition in Singapore, which won a gold medal in the Katherine Johnson Award category for engineering documentation.

The Katherine Johnson Award is “awarded to teams that best demonstrate the journey they took in building their robot,” said FIRST Global on its website.

Led by Johnathan Smith from Campion College, the Jamaican team also included Shawn-Michael Ferguson from the same school, along with Duncan Stanley from Wolmer’s Boys’ School, Terrance Grant from Glenmuir High School, Kimmi Chgan from Hilldel Academy, and Taeija-Lee Hall-Watts from The American International School in Kingston (AISK).

Two coaches and two chaperones accompanied the team throughout the competition, which was held over four days from October 7 to 10.

The Jamaican team defeated their Surinamese counterparts, with Indonesia capturing the bronze medal at the Olympic-styled event.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

“I am immensely proud of Team Jamaica,” wrote Holness wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

“We won the gold medal for the Katherine Johnson Award for Engineering Documentation in which the team had to demonstrate its robot-building process,” he informed.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, posted a video on X of the proud moment when the Jamaican team members collected their gold medals.

“Jamaicans winning gold in the #RoboticsOlympics in Singapore shows how much potential we have in untapped areas! So excited to congratulate these young people! Kudos to their teachers and mentors and many thanks to UJAA Pres Wilson and his team for their invaluable support!!” wrote Johnson Smith.

Kamina Johnson Smith

Other social media users were equally proud of the Jamaican youngsters.

“Congrats to Team Jamaica in the Robotics Olympics,” wrote a man on X.

“This is a big deal!!! Congratulations Team Jamaica,” a woman posted on X.

“Tears in my eyes each time I see Jamaica on the world stage doing well. So proud!” shared another.

Jamaica’s team to last year’s competition won silver in the Albert Einstein category, and a bronze through the United Jamaica Alumni Association (UJAA) in the Al-Khwarizmi Award category for outstanding supporter.

The island’s robotics team to this year’s event was sponsored by UJAA.

According to a release on FIRST Global’s website, the theme of this year’s challenge was ‘Hydrogen Horizons’.

“This year’s challenge saw participants explore the potential of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source through a unique robotics challenge, with over 20 awards given to the teams based on their robots’ performances and in recognition of their achievements with promoting STEM education, fostering international cooperation, and embodying FIRST Global’s core values,” the release said.

FIRST Global — a not-for-profit organisation established to promote science and technology leadership and innovation in young people from all nations through the sport of robotics — brought together 191 nations united in their pursuit of sustainable energy solutions and a brighter tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at least two other Caribbean teams also did well at the competition.

Grenada’s team won the Rajaa Cherkaoui El Moursli Award for Courageous Achievement, while St Lucia’s team won the Temasek Women in STEM Award.