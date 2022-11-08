Jamaicans nabbed by Cayman Coast Guard on boat with ganja Loop Jamaica

Three Jamaicans are among four men charged after the boat in which they were travelling was intercepted by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard on Saturday.

All four are charged with being concerned with the importation of ganja.

They appeared in court on Monday, November 7, and the Jamaicans were remanded in custody, while the West Bay, Cayman man was offered bail. The four will next appear in court on December 6.

One of the parcels of ganja recovered by the police.

According to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, shortly after 12am on Saturday, November 5, while on patrol, the crew of a Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel observed a fishing canoe-type vessel approaching the northern coastline of West Bay.

Upon seeing the Coast Guard vessel, the canoe-type vessel attempted to evade the officers but was soon stopped and brought under control.

An initial search of the vessel revealed the presence of several large packages containing suspected ganja, totalling over 500 pounds.

The three men who were aboard the vessel, Jamaicans ages 35, 42 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja.

RCIPS officers conducted searches of the shore in the vicinity and discovered a fourth man, age 40, of West Bay, who was in possession of several fuel drums.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the importation of ganja. The others were subsequently arrested.