Jamaicans react after Customs says it has right to verify invoices Loop Jamaica

A public notice by Jamaica Customs Agency that it reserves the right to verify any invoice submitted by importers has triggered intense social media criticisms from some Jamaicans.

For some, the need to verify such invoices is unwarranted, given that many people have been struggling to ensure that their personal goods do not exceed the US$50 free-on-board (FOB) value when shopping online.

Packages with an FOB value of US$50 or less will not attract Customs charges, Jamaica Customs Agency has long said.

However, if the value is greater than US$50, Customs charges will be calculated on the full value of the item.

It is, therefore, important that the invoice be included in the package, or presented to Customs, to assist with the assessment of the items.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account on Tuesday, the Jamaica Customs Agency said it “has the right to question and satisfy itself as to the truth or accuracy of any invoice or document presented for valuation purposes”.

The agency pointed out that if a customs officer has reason to doubt the truth or accuracy of the invoices produced, the officer may contact the importer.

“This procedure, in some instances, requires that the officer contact the importer via telephone to obtain the authenticity of the invoice provided,” the agency stated.

If, during the verification process, it is revealed that any invoice or any other document submitted to Customs was falsified, the agency said the importer can be cited for a breach of Section 209 of the Customs Act (False Declaration).

Reacting to the statement, Twitter users again refreshed their appeal for a removal of custom duty on items valued up to US$100, rather than the current US$50 limit.

Other social media users took a swipe at Jamaica Customs for taking such “stringent” steps, including contacting importers by cell phone to verify invoices.

“Do you verify the drugs and guns that enter the country? I’m sure those are over (US)$50,” one Twitter user quipped.

Another raised an issue with not being able to do anything if they receive their package with items missing.

“How about we talk about that?” the Twitter user argued.

Said another sarcastically: “Thank you for your invaluable service of killing small businesses and protecting Jamaicans from Shein hauls and Amazon Prime deals.”

“Invoice nah stop edit, unnu affi bruk we hand dem,” one quipped.

An individual, posing a question to Jamaica Customs Agency, asked if the agency “overcharges someone, and the information provided is verified to be true, what are the policies regarding reimbursement or compensation?”

In response, the agency said people have the right to appeal any decision made by Customs.

“You can start by sending us an email at [email protected] and state the valuation issue in detail,” stated Jamaica Customs Agency.