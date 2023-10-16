Jamaicans recognised with national honours on Heroes Day Loop Jamaica

They did not receive the highest of the national honours that were awarded on the day, but some of the most sustained applause was reserved for some little-known Jamaicans, as well as some who are popular in their respective fields.

A total of 205 Jamaicans were honoured on Monday, National Heroes Day, during the 2023 edition of the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards at King’s House.

Wheelchair-bound centenarian, Ivylin Plummer received rousing applause for her 50 years of service to early childhood education in Jamaica.

She was presented with the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.

Plumber started in her chosen field in 1972 in the parish of Westmoreland. She has dedicated half her life in service to her country.

Another popular recipient of the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service was Ilene Malcolm who has been employed at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for half a century. Malcolm, who assumed the role of porter at KPH in 1973, was described as a “prime example of what it means to go above and beyond the call of duty”, by the moderator.

Also receiving appreciable applause were former Chairman of the Police Federation, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson, and a crowd favourite, Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Nicole Lindsay. They were awarded the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service.

Lindsay, who heads the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Corporate Communications Unit, was awarded for over 32 years in the JCF.

Other popular recipients on the day were entertainer Omar ‘Tarrus’ Riley, who received the Order of Distinction (OD) in the Rank of Officer for contribution to reggae music entertainment locally and internationally; entertainer-turned content creator Wayne ’Marshall’ Mitchell, who was awarded the OD, officer class for his contribution to the field of entertainment, in particular reggae music; journalist and author, Earl Moxam for his service to the field of media and communications, he also received the OD, officer class; and Lenford Joseph Salmon, for his contribution to Jamaica’s arts and culture, in particular, the production of national events. Salmon was awarded the OD in the rank of officer.

The highest of the national honours awarded on the day was the Order of Jamaica (OJ), the country’s fifth highest, to five eminent Jamaicans. The OJ recipients are Anglican Archbishop of the West Indies, the Most Rev Dr Howard Gregory, for service to religion; Marcia Linneth Griffiths, CD, for sterling contribution to reggae music locally and internationally; Audley Shaw, CD, for sterling contribution to political administration in Jamaica; Charles Henry Johnston, CD, for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s shipping and logistics industry, and Paul Barnaby Scott, CD for exceptional contribution to the business industry, investment and philanthropy in Jamaica and the Caribbean.