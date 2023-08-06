Jamaicans reflect on country’s progress on Independence Day Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans reflect on country's progress on Independence Day
Happy Independence Day, Jamaica!

Jamaica Independence Day 2023 (Video: Ramon Lindsay)

As Jamaica celebrates 61 years of Independence today, there is a lot one can acknowledge and reflect on.

Whether you decide to spend the day looking back at how far we’ve come as a nation and as a people, or looking ahead at what might be possible, you can find something to celebrate.

To commemorate Independence Day, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area to find out the views of Jamaicans on the country’s journey over the last 61 years.

At least one of the persons we spoke to said he is proud.

Watch the video, shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay, to hear what the others Jamaicans had to say.

