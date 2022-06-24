Jamaicans reflect on the 10 most ridiculous high school rules | Loop Jamaica

Some people say their high school years were the best years of their lives.

Others, however, describe their high school years as quite restrictive due to school administrators laying down rules that students couldn’t dare to question at the risk of being punished.

Loop News asked some readers to reflect on the most ridiculous rules they had to obey in high school.

They said, though many years have passed, these rules still don’t may any sense to them.

Boys can’t hug girls

There was a no physical contact rule where boys couldn’t hug the girls. And there was this other rule which was total garbage where if you involve in a fight it’s an automatic suspension even if you didn’t provoke the fight or even retaliate, says Anwar he attended a co-ed school.

Hair accessories can’t match school uniform colours

We could not wear accessories with the same colour as our uniforms in our hair because apparently, the colour was too loud. I still don’t understand, but we had to adhere or that’s possible detention, says Crystal, she attended a co-ed school.

Boys’ hair must be trimmed low

Your hair had to be very very low and evenly trimmed or else they’d cut it themselves with scissors. If you had “pretty hair” though, you were off the hook, says Kavaugh, he attended an all-boys school.

Girls couldn’t wear chiney bumps or afros

Mixed or “pretty hair” girls could wear their hair out, but black students were not allowed to wear afros, or chiney bumps, typical black people’s hairstyle. We weren’t even allowed to use hair gel in our hair. And if you break this rule you’d either get sent home or sent to the bathroom to change it, says Jess, she attended an all-girls school.

Only black hair colour allowed for black children

Only black hair was allowed for black children. My hair has a naturally red colour in sunlight and I got accused of dying it so many times no matter how much I showed them the hair on my arms in the sunlight was also red, says Joelle, who attended a co-ed school.

No coloured school bags

My school had so many unnecessary rules. We couldn’t carry any coloured school bags or wear coloured watches. Our school shoes should not have a buckle, and we couldn’t go to supermarkets or even restaurants in our uniforms unless accompanied by a parent, says Dena, who attended an all-girls school.

Don’t use stairs near the staff room

There was a step of stairs that lead towards the main staff room that students were not allowed to use. Also, elastic bands in hair were banned, says Imani, she attended an all-girls school.

Long skirts

We had to wear our socks two inches above our ankles, and skirts 4 inches below the knee, says Shanice, who attended a co-ed school.

Ride on state-owned buses only

We weren’t allowed to take robot taxis or buses while in our uniform- state-owned buses only. We also weren’t allowed to go into business places while in our uniforms. So you could be hungry and couldn’t stop to buy a patty while wearing the school uniform. They say it makes you look common and ordinary, says Michala, who attended an all-girls school.

Leather shoes only

No suede shoes could be worn. I was always a Clarks man so this rule just never made any sense to me, says Rio, he attended an all-boys school.