Jamaicans said to be behind deadly turf war in Lauderhill, Florida Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans have been fingered as the main perpetrators in a turf war which has erupted on the streets of Lauderhill in Florida, USA, resulting in the deaths of two men and the hospitalisation of a man who is believed to be a close associate of dancehall artiste Squash.

According to 7 News in Miami, two persons were shot and killed in a shootout.

The police reported that a barrage of bullets were fired in the Blueberry Hill Condos off Northwest 56th Avenue near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 9pm on Wednesday.

A nearby doorbell camera picked up almost 40 seconds of continuous gunfire.

According to the police, when the shootout ended, the two men were surrounded by dozens of spent shells and guns nearby.

Witnesses also told investigators that a third man took off from the scene. The third man is reportedly a known individual, and he was admitted to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, in critical condition.

The police have not confirmed if they believe the person was involved in the shooting.

Police have not released the identity of the two men who died, but social media has named the deceased men as ‘Muscles’ or ‘Muscleman’ and ‘Fordlawd’.

Detectives have not yet released the relationship between the two men who were found dead at the scene.

The Lauderhill police are investigating the shooting.

Person with information on the shooting have been asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, with anonymity and rewards of up to US$5,000 in the mix.