Jamaicans take to the streets to ‘March for Palestine’ Loop Jamaica

Scores of Jamaicans took to the streets of downtown Kingston on Saturday to protest against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted a soaring death toll in Gaza that has sparked growing international anger.

The Jamaicans, bearing placards, called on the Jamaican Government to cut ties with Israel in the protest dubbed ‘March for Palestine’.

Watch as a Jamaican who says he is Palestinian explains why they have taken to the streets in protest.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory’s Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.

The international anger is growing, with tens of thousands from Washington to Berlin taking to the streets Saturday to demand an immediate cease-fire.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region. Instead, it said that Hamas was “encountering the full force” of its troops.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Hamas rampage that started the fighting October 7. In addition, 239 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

Since then, among the Palestinians killed in Gaza are more than 4,800 Palestinian children, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown of civilians and fighters.

The Israeli military said 29 of its soldiers have died during the ground operation.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press