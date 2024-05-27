Jamaicans urged to stay cool, hydrated during the heat Loop Jamaica

The Westmoreland Public Health Department is imploring residents to stay cool and hydrated during the current hot weather.

Parish Health Promotions Manager, Gerald Miller, said it is important for persons to drink water to replace fluid lost during perspiration.

He noted that sugary and alcoholic beverages should be avoided as much as possible as they can increase dehydration. Miller said that parents and teachers have a responsibility to supervise the daily water intake of children.

“We want to appeal to the parents to ensure that the children have water in their bags, and at school, we are appealing to the teachers to ensure that the children have adequate water to consume,” he urged.

He noted that keen attention should be paid to the elderly, particularly those who are unable to care for themselves.

“We have to encourage them to drink water because, sometimes, they don’t want to… and some of them are on medications that, especially for the hypertensive, will encourage them to urinate more frequently,” Miller pointed out.

For persons who struggle to drink water, he recommended adding fruits.

“This will add a little flavour [to the water] and that now would not have a lot of sugar in it, ” he said.

He said that wearing lightweight, loose, breathable clothing helps in maintaining a moderate to cool body temperature.

“This allows for air to circulate and helps our body stay cool. You can’t be wearing apparel that will intensify the overheating of your body,” he said.

Miller said that people should also avoid overexertion. “Listen to your body and take a rest when needed, to prevent heat exhaustion, and stay informed,” he added.

He is also encouraging persons to seek shade when outdoors and to get into the habit of wearing sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.