Jamaicans wanted in the US nabbed in St James | Loop Jamaica

Two men who were wanted on warrants of extradition in the US were arrested by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Lottery Scam Task Force and the Area One OST in St James on Tuesday, May 17.

Reports from the police are that about 3am, lawmen carried out an operation in Mount Salem, searching premises, and 41-year-old Damion Clarke was apprehended.

The police said Clarke, who is wanted in the US on firearm and drug-related charges, is in custody pending an extradition hearing.

Then five hours later, the second man was apprehended about 8am during an operation in Spring Mount in the parish.

Forty-year-old Damone Oakley of Point district in James, who is wanted in the US for mail fraud, wire fraud andother allegedlottery scamming activities,was arrested.

The police said he, too, will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing.