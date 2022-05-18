Jamaicans wanted in the US nabbed in St James | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaicans wanted in the US nabbed in St James | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaicans wanted in the US nabbed in St James

Opposition extends condolences to family, friends of late principals

9 local roads named after non-Jamaicans

Cavalier crash out of Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Second victim dies from funeral attack in St Catherine

Jamaica Rum Festival organizers announce new venue for fourth staging

Five teachers die in six days

Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean

Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

Wednesday May 18

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

12 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two men who were wanted on warrants of extradition in the US were arrested by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team, Lottery Scam Task Force and the Area One OST in St James on Tuesday, May 17.

Reports from the police are that about 3am, lawmen carried out an operation in Mount Salem, searching premises, and 41-year-old Damion Clarke was apprehended.

The police said Clarke, who is wanted in the US on firearm and drug-related charges, is in custody pending an extradition hearing.

Then five hours later, the second man was apprehended about 8am during an operation in Spring Mount in the parish.

Forty-year-old Damone Oakley of Point district in James, who is wanted in the US for mail fraud, wire fraud andother allegedlottery scamming activities,was arrested.

The police said he, too, will remain in custody pending an extradition hearing.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaicans wanted in the US nabbed in St James

Jamaica News

Opposition extends condolences to family, friends of late principals

Jamaica News

9 local roads named after non-Jamaicans

More From

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown, hubby expecting baby number two

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown is expecting her second child with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday, which

Jamaica News

Five teachers die in six days

See also

Fayval Williams says deaths ‘a big shock’ to education system

Jamaica News

Woman killed at funeral identified as sister of Ananda Dean

The woman who was shot and killed by criminals at a funeral in St Catherine on Tuesday has been identified.
Sources report that she is Shanice Dean, sister of Ananda Dean, an 11-year-old girl,

Jamaica News

Two shot, one fatally on Hagley Park Road

Police officers are now at a crime scene on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew, where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon, one of whom has died.
A section of the usually busy thoroughfare is now

Jamaica News

Street in Jamaica renamed in honour of Indian social reformer

Flurry of activities on day two of President Ram Nath Kovind’s State visit

Jamaica News

WATCH: PNP marches on Finance Ministry over soaring fuel prices…

Opposition Leader and President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Mark Holding, led a team of party bigwigs and supporters to the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service at National Heroes Circ

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols