Jamaicans weigh in on Vybz Kartel’s controversial parenting comments

Several parents and social media users have expressed mixed views on the recent declaration by controversial dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel, who said that he owes “no parent” any “message” to raise their children.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, made his views known in a video that went viral on TikTok, and has since been shared on other social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, where it generated much discussion.

The entertainer served 13 years for murder, a conviction that was eventually quashed by the UK Privy Council, which was followed by the local Court of Appeal ordering that he not be retried in the matter.

But even during those years, Kartel’s influence has been wide, as he released a plethora of hit songs, with themes including sex, guns and other forms of crime. To his credit, he has uplifting songs in his extensive music catalogue, such as ‘Emergency’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Thank You, Jah’, ‘Thank You, Mama’, and ‘Black Woman’.

The artiste’s present unapologetic stance regarding his music has sparked a national debate, with some parents and educators weighing in on the complex issue of parenting, responsibility, and the influence of local entertainers and their music.

In the snippet of a wider video from a recent interview since his release from prison, Kartel asserted that, “Mi nuh owe nobody nuh message.

“Yuh nuh see how mi yute dem grow, and mi always tell people if yuh a look fi artiste raise your kids, you have already lost as a parent.”

The ‘Ramping Shop’ deejay continued: “What kind of parenting skills yuh have that yuh want a man weh bleach out and full a tattoo and tell the gal dem fi skin out and s**k this and s**k that?

“A dah man deh yuh wah raise yuh pickney sir? A deh man deh yuh want raise yuh pickney miss? Really?

“That’s how me a tell me a tell you say the people dem have a narrow minded view of how things should be. Raise your own child people,” Kartel declared.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told Loop News in a telephone interview on Friday, that Kartel’s comments were irresponsible.

“I think he’s (Kartel’s) being selfish and irresponsible,” said the St Mary mother of two teenagers.

“As a public figure, he (Kartel) has a responsibility to promote positive values and messages, especially to young people who look up to him, and trust me that’s not an opinion, those are facts because they do look up to him,” she argued.

She noted that it is already difficult to raise children with the popularity of social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram.

“Social media promotes, in my opinion, a sort of fast life, and the music played here (in Jamaica)… also influences that and, personally, for my son, he admits that it is hard to remain focus at times. My daughter doesn’t have those issues, however,” she explained.

For those reasons, she said entertainers like Kartel should dismiss the excuses that they often give that they cannot parent the children of society, and “focus” on being “more creative” in their forming of positive lyrics.

For one parent, however, Kartel’s words struck a chord, as the father of one expressed partial agreement with the deejay’s views.

“As a parent, a my responsibility to raise my child, and mi shouldn’t rely on artistes or others to do it fi mi.

“But, at the same time, Kartel fi do better in what him commenting, because whether him or others agree, dancehall have influence on young pickney. Just look pan TikTok and yuh see dat,” the 33-year-old father pointed out.

He indicated, too, that all entertainers have a collective responsibility to articulate proper utterances in a society that he said is “already riddled with crime”.

A St Ann-based teacher, who also wished to remain anonymous, noted that, “While Kartel’s point about personal responsibility is valid, his lyrics often glorify violence and explicit behaviour.”

Added the educator on that point: “We need to consider the broader implications of his message and the influence he wields.”

In his video, Kartel also highlighted his own experiences as a parent.

Despite being incarcerated for 13 years, he declared that, “A prison me stay me stay and raise my pickney dem. None of them nah fire nuh gun. I would a stretch me hand from through the prison grille and choke one of them.”

To strengthen this point, the ‘Summer Time’ deejay referred to the success of his daughter, Adi’Anna Palmer.

“My daughter graduate from Wolmer’s (High School for Girls) wah day yah with diploma and dem ting deh, and she a go college. She ago sixth form now,” Kartel pointed out.

The entertainer has since posted to Instagram that his daughter has passed eight Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects, six of which were attained with grade ones.

The St Ann teacher lamented that it was “selfish” for Kartel to focus only on his own children, and not the others in society who may have no parental support, but look up to him as a role model.

“Any public figure who has that mindset is selfish. There is a thing called collective responsibility, and I thought after years in prison Kartel would grasp that his music has influence and very wide influence in the classroom.

“Yes, he has positive songs, but he must examine and assess the overall impact of his catalogue and make some serious changes to influence those who have been led astray. That’s just my opinion on the matter,” the educator opined.

Kartel had explained in the TikTok video that his comments were not geared at being boastful or hype.

“So unuh can stay deh talk bout Kartel a gunman and Kartel a dis and Kartel a dat. Jus’ notice how my pickney dem raise. And anuh hype mi a hype and show off, ‘caah me father raise mi good. A just me choose an alternate lifestyle,” Kartel offered.

The entertainer’s comments have sparked a wider conversation about parenting, and the influence of artistes on young people across social media.

In sharing the video on his X page, a man posted: “Not a fan of him (Kartel) or his music but this. You save up your money to see him perform, while your kids at home can’t go to school because dem nuh have nuh uniform.”

Said another man on X: “If this doesn’t serve as a wake up call to Jamaicans that Kartel tek them for fool, I don’t know what will.

“This man spent 23 years filling the youths heads with violence, sex, and drugs, while ensuring that his children are far removed from such and its consequences. Hello? Lol,” the man wrote.

In response to his views, a user of the platform said: “Nooooooo, music is ART.

“It’s not his (Kartel’s) fault you or the system failed your kids is all he is saying. He’s (Kartel’s) a businessman, he’s working, not his job or role to be a role model. He’s been saying this for years,” the user commented.

Meanwhile, another man on X chastised Kartel for failing to recognise his influence.

“As a gaza fan, he (Kartel) continues to show how ignorant he is on the difficulty of child rearing,” the man suggested.

“A generation of young men followed him (Kartel) to their personal demise in various forms and he still does not appreciate the value of the *village* #dunce,” added the male X user.

But one man came to the defence of the veteran dancehall artiste by pointing out that Kartel alone cannot be blamed for influencing children.

“I never understood why people would blame him (Kartel) for being a bad influence on children when they aren’t his target audience.

“He doesn’t make music for children. They shouldn’t be listening to his music in the first place,” the man claimed.