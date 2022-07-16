Jamaicans wish track and field team good luck in Oregon | Loop Jamaica

The World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon is underway and already there have been some blazing times in the men’s 100m.

US champion Fred Kerley, the fastest man this year, underlined his status as the man to beat in Saturday’s final by winning his heat on Friday in 9.79 – the fastest time ever run in a 100m heat at a major championship.

In the very next heat, US teammate Trayvon Bromell won easily in 9.89. Before crossing the line, he glanced to his right and held up two fingers in a victory gesture.

Oblique Seville of Jamaica had the day’s third-fastest time, winning his heat in 9.93 ahead of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs. The Italian, who has been hindered by injuries all outdoor season, equalled his season’s best 10.04.

All eyes on Saturday’s second day will be on the women’s 100m, where the first heat of the preliminary round is set to begin at 7:10 pm Jamaica time.

If the USA men look dominant in the 100m, the Jamaican women appear downright invincible. The trio of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson headline a Jamaican team that threatens to sweep the medals in Oregon.

Jamaicans have been rallying around the team.

Watch the video edited by Marlon Reid.