Jamaica’s budget passes $1 trillion Loop Jamaica

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the Fourth Supplementary Estimates for the fiscal year, pushing the national budget above the trillion-dollar mark for the first time.

Some $4.3 billion was added to the budget, which stood at $998.2 billion on January 31 when the Third Supplementary Estimates were approved.

In tabling the estimates, Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke said the increased amount takes into account the ongoing negotiations related to the compensation restructuring for public sector workers.

Of note is that the Fourth Supplementary Estimates comes mere weeks before the end of the fiscal year on March 31 and one day before the Standing Finance Committee of the Parliament begins its review of the 2023/24 budget.

“These fourth supplementary estimates arrive as those discussions/negotiations [with public sector employees] are continuing and, as a result of the advances made in those discussions, additional provisions have to be made,” said Clarke.

The minister highlighted that the supplementary estimates “makes provisions for the implementation across the entire public sector, for the full implementation of the first year of the compensation restructuring”.

Clarke explained that the estimates adjust compensation-related items by $10.1 billion while accounting for an adjustment in capital expenditure downwards by $5.8 billion.

He said the cut relates to capital projects that are unlikely to be completed, or the funds drawn down in the next four weeks of the fiscal year. As a result, the funds are being reprogrammed.

“The net impact of the expenditure adjustment for the recurrent and capital expenditure is $4.3 billion,” Clarke stated.

“So overall, it’s a net increase in the expenditure for 2022/23 of $4.3 billion, which actually would push expenditure for this year above the trillion-dollar mark to one trillion, 2.6 billion,” he added.

Clarke emphasised that the additional amount is largely contingent on the ongoing discussions concerning the compensation restructuring for government workers.

Increased amounts have also been allocated for the National Solid Waste Management Authority and the Jamaica Urban Transit Company.