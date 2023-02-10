Jamaica’s children in good hands, says clinical director from Ireland Loop Jamaica

Jamaica's children in good hands, says clinical director from Ireland
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica’s children in good hands, says clinical director from Ireland

PAIRS team trains medical professionals in Jamaica

PAIRS Team from Ireland ends training in Jamaica

A team of medical consultants, doctors and nurses from Ireland provided paediatric resuscitation training for hundreds of Jamaican medical professionals over four days from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9.

The 15-member team – PAIRS – partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and received support from digital operator Digicel through the Digicel Foundation.

The team was led by its founder, Dr Ike Okafor, currently clinical director of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI). He was excited about coming to Jamaica since their planned trip was pushed back due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Okafor is confident that the seed planted with this programme will become self-sustaining, and Jamaica could start to conduct the training.

Some of those who participated in the training shared their views. Watch this Loop News video.

