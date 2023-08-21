Jamaica’s culinary landscape gets a health kick out of Fruit Blossoms Loop Jamaica

Fruit Blossoms, the home-grown Jamaican business that prepares fresh fruit bouquets and other fruit-based confectionaries, is all about nurturing a healthy lifestyle for all.

Created as a home-based operation in 2010, Fruit Blossoms has grown into the first and only storefront offering fruit arrangements in Jamaica.

Kadeen Harvey, the founder of Fruit Blossoms, was vacationing in the USA in 2009 when she stumbled on a “captivating fruit bouquet”, as she describes it.

The idea to take it locally began to take root. “Why not bring this back home?” she thought. And it’s been steady harvesting since. Today, Harvey credits the growth of the company to the use of digital media and technology.

Rosemary Martin, B2C Development Specialist at Lynk was eager to savour the tart-and-tangy flavours of the divine plantain wrap.

“Through social media, I started sharing images and running ads of my fruit arrangements on Facebook and Instagram,” which led to increased brand exposure and a bit of viral marketing, Harvey shared.

With a strong presence on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Harvey’s Fruit Blossoms’ reach grew far and wide, and the message of promoting health and wellness was clear.

An ardent supporter of diversification, she’s created a business module that pours her knowledge of marketing best practices into an ever-changing menu.

Though the business started specialising in fruit bouquets, Fruit Blossoms has evolved to offer a diverse mix of fruit-based items.

“We listen to our customers, and their feedback guides our evolution. We want to cater to diverse preferences and dietary restrictions to ensure everyone can enjoy our offerings,” Harvey noted.

(L) Kadeen Harvey, owner of Fruit Blossoms drizzled chocolate syrup on her gourmet Ackee Fudge popsicle; (R) Fruit Blossoms popsicles at the ready.

The culinary creative has also pulled on her own experience of sustaining a plant-based diet to introduce raw and vegan cuisine to the menu.

The Plantain Wrap, a favourite among customers, proved to be a game-changer with its tart and tangy, taste of the tropics with added wholesome benefits.

In 2020, Fruit Blossoms team introduced the EZ Blend Up smoothie packs which are packaged, pre-cut fruits, made specifically for an easy-to-blend drink – a product that filled the gap for many customers during the pandemic.

While there’s been a buzz about the Fruit Blossoms state-of-the-art flagship, the signature Fruit Popz is all the rave. Touted as the “perfect option to beat the summer heat”, Fruit Blossoms offers a new range of popsicles, made with real Jamaican fruits sourced from local producers and farmers.

The team guarantees that only the freshest and finest ingredients go into each batch, this also means there are no preservatives or artificial flavours.

Continuing in its bid to enhance customer experience through its digital networks, Harvey has undeniably streamlined the customer experience from ordering to pay to pick-up.

And, most recently, she took Fruit Blossoms’ reach to a higher level by partnering with the digital payment solution, Lynk to offer deals for customers at pop-up events around town.

“I needed an easier way for my customers to make and send payments without the hassle of coming to the [store] with cash,” explained Harvey.

Now, customers can order online or pay in-store with the option to pay through Bank transfers, debit and credit cards, or instantly with Lynk.

As Fruit Blossoms continues to grow and flourish, Harvey’s vision goes far beyond a storefront as she’s ideating plans for expansion by aiming to bring the fruits of her labour to other parishes in Jamaica.

For now, however, customers can visit Shop 28, Portmore Pines Plaza to savour the Fruit Blossoms experience.