Jamaica’s EAthletes face off in Mortal Kombat 11 on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica’s EAthletes face off in Mortal Kombat 11 on Sunday | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
With winners already decided in Rocket League, FIFA 22 and Tekken 7, Jamaica’s first-ever national league for Esports – the JEI National Esports League (NEL) – is on in earnest as EAthletes face off in a six-month series of tournaments, wit
Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols