Jamaica’s economy grew by 1.9% in Q4 of 2023 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican economy is projected to grow within the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent during the current quarter ending next month, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) stated today (February 21).

This improvement in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is when compared to the period from January to March 2023.

As a result, GDP for the financial year 2023/24 is expected to grow within a range of 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent, PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry stated.

Speaking at the PIOJ’s Review of the Economic Performance and Outlook held virtually, Dr Henry said the economy grew by an estimated 1.9 per cent in the October to December quarter of 2023, relative to the corresponding quarter of 2022,

He said the economy’s performance reflected the impact of higher levels of employment which drove firms to increase operations to meet the growth in demand; increased productive capacity in the mining and quarrying industry and “increased consumer confidence associated with the perceived favourable prospects for job opportunities”.

The goods-producing industry increased by an estimated 2.3 per cent during the period while services went up by 1.8 per cent, Dr Henry revealed.

Of note, the agriculture, forestry & fishing sector was up by 2.4 per cent following three consecutive quarters of decline. This reflected increased demand in the tourism sector, the PIOJ said.

The figures showed the output of traditional export crops increased by 10.6 per cent in the period, largely driven by coffee up a whopping 30.9 per cent and cocoa up 16.9 per cent, as well as banana up 9.6 per cent. These increases outweighed a 35.7 per cent decline in sugar cane production.

The mining and quarrying industry continued its good showing but at a more modest rate than the previous four quarters. Its real value added from the October to December period was 23.6 per cent, unlike the other four quarters when it improved by 99 per cent or more.

While manufacturing was down slightly by 0.3 per cent, construction was up 1.4 per cent, its second consecutive quarter of growth after falling for three quarters in a row previously.

In the service industries, the biggest movers were in hotels and restaurants which jumped by 5.2 per cent, and electricity & water supply which increased by 5.1 per cent.

Of note electricity supply increased in five out of six categories, including residential which soared by 9.2 per cent, as well as supply to businesses of all sizes.