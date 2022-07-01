Jamaica’s economy grows by 8.2% in FY2021/2022 | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s economy grew by 8.2 per cent for the fiscal year 2021/22, compared to 2020/21, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has reported.

The performance was aided by a 6.4 per cent out-turn between January and March 2022, compared to the same period last year.

STATIN indicated that the March quarter out-turn was driven by 8.9 and 0.4 per cent growth in the services and goods-producing industries, respectively.

It advised that economic activity was positively impacted by the easing of COVID-19 containment measures, including the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Order during the period.

All services industry subsectors grew, led by ‘Hotels and Restaurants, which recorded a 107.1 per cent out-turn, according to STATIN. The performance of that subsector resulted from growth in hotels and other short-stay accommodations, and restaurants, bars, and canteens.

It was also positively impacted by a 230.1 per cent increase in foreign national arrivals.

The out-turns for the other subsectors saw ‘Wholesale and Retail Trade, Repairs, Installation of Machinery and Equipment’ and ‘Transport, Storage and Communication’ growing by 8.8 per cent each; ‘Other Services’, up 12.4 per cent; ‘Electricity and Water Supply’, up 1.4 per cent; ‘Real Estate, Renting and Business Activities’, up 1.1 per cent; ‘Finance and Insurance Services’, up 0.7 per cent; and ‘Producers of Government Services’, up 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, higher outputs were recorded for three of the four goods-producing industry subsectors.

‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ led the way with 8.2 per cent, followed by ‘Manufacturing’, up four per cent, and ‘Construction’, up 3.5 per cent. Mining and Quarrying declined by 60 per cent.

STATIN indicated that ‘Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing’ benefited from favourable weather conditions.