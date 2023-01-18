Jamaica’s finance minister shocked at ‘evil fraud’ at SSL Loop Jamaica

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has reacted to the alleged fraud that is unravelling at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), by expressing “shock” and “anger” at the development which he also described as “evil”.

“Like all Jamaicans I am in shock, and feel a profound level of anger and disgust, at the alarming and evil fraud that has allegedly been committed at Stocks and Securities Limited, and which is the source of public discussion and anxiety at this time,” said Clarke in a statement late Tuesday.

Clarke’s statement came on the heels of the Opposition People’s National Party calling on the Government to break its silence on the matter, recording artiste Baby Cham criticising Government ministers for not not speaking out, and a letter written to SSL on Monday by the law firm Fraser, Binns and Gordon.

The law firm, which is representing sprint legend Usain Bolt whose account with SSL was allehedly fleeced of more than US$12.7 million or nearly J$2 billion, gave the investment firm 10 days, ending January 27, to reimburse the eight-time Olympian in full or face legal action, both criminal and civil.

Bolt has US$12,000 (J$1.8 million) left in his account with the securities dealer, according to his attorneys.

The retired athlete is reportedly among more than 20 individuals fleeced of millions of Jamaican and US dollars in the massive fraud that the investigative bodies, the Fraud Squad and the Financial Investigations Division indicated on Monday took place over more than a decade.

An ex-employee, a wealth advisor who worked with SSL for 25 years, has been implicated in fraud activities and has reportedly confessed to removing funds from clients’ accounts.

Aware of the concerns being expressed among Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora, Clarke stated that he has “great confidence” in the investigative authorities to unravel all aspects of the alleged fraud and “bring all perpetrators to justice.”

In particular, he sought to assure investors that the country’s financial system remains strong.

“At this time it is tempting to doubt our financial institutions but I would ask that we don’t paint an entire hard-working industry with the brush of a few very dishonest individuals,” said Clarke.

“Jamaica is the leading financial centre in the English-speaking Caribbean and we will do everything in our power to protect Jamaica’s position in this regard,” he added.