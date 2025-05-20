Jamaica’s first AI Lab to be established at Utech Ja

News Utech Ja's campus entrance in Kingston

Jamaica’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab will be established at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech Ja) in St Andrew, by September 1.

In collaboration with the Amber Group, 100 data analysis engineers will be onboarded to create the lab and build agentic AI – a class of AI which can autonomously make decisions and take actions without constant human intervention.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, Senator Audrey Marks, underscored that AI plays a critical role in shaping Jamaica’s future, noting that it is no longer just a tool of convenience.

Addressing the National AI Lab Signing Ceremony, held recently at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston Ambassador Marks said AI is a powerful driver of economic transformation, job creation, innovation and global competitiveness.

“With the global AI market expected to reach nearly US$3.6 trillion by 2034, Jamaica must position itself as a serious contender. We have the talent, infrastructure and entrepreneurial spirit,” she declared.

Marks expressed gratitude to the Amber Group for its pioneering work and unwavering commitment to national development.

“The investments in AI, the Internet of Learning and digital transformation continue to set the bar for innovation in Jamaica. With these collaborations, Jamaica is preparing our people for AI opportunities, which have the potential of transforming lives and bringing financial freedom and independence to many,” she said.

UTech Ja President, Dr Kevin Brown, reasoned that the institution is well-positioned to serve as the host of the groundbreaking initiative, which will serve as a vibrant hub of creativity and a centre of excellence.

“Our university offers the ideal environment to support this AI lab with the academic infrastructure, research capabilities and the institutional expertise required to sustain its growth. We are committed to fully integrating the lab in our teaching and research programmes, ensuring our students and faculty remain at the forefront of AI innovation and continue to contribute meaningfully to national and regional development,” Dr Brown said.

He added that it will bring together developers, researchers, entrepreneurs and students who will be empowered to work together to generate ideas, nurture talent and solve real world challenges using cutting edge technology.