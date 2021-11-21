Jamaica’s first artisan village set for Falmouth early next year | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s first artisan village which has been erected at a cost of $700 million at the old Hampden Wharf building in Falmouth, Trelawny, is expected to be opened early next year.

The opening of the facility, which is to accommodate 42 artisans, has been stalled as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The works of 10 of the 42 artisans were on display during a recent pop-up at the village.

The event coincided with the arrival of Carnival Corporation’s Emerald Princess at the Falmouth port. The ship was the first to be welcomed at the port in some 20 months.

Speaking at the pop-up, head of the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, Carol Rose Brown, said the motive behind the exhibition of the works of the 10 artisans was to provide the cruise passengers with a taste of what to expect when the facility is officially opened.

“We have altogether 42 artisans who will be working in the artisan village in Falmouth and we expect to be opened early 2022,” Rose Green explained.

“We are delayed in rolling out the artisan village. The board has asked us to expand opportunities for showing our visitors what to expect at the artisan village,” she added.

“On this occasion, the first ship into Falmouth since March of 2020, we are doing what we call loosely a pop-up where we are showcasing 10 of the artisans taking shops in the artisan village to offer Jamaica and our visitors a taste of what they are likely to expect when the village opens.”