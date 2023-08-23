Jamaica’s McLeod finishes 7th, third time lucky for Dom Rep’s Paulino Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Candice McLeod finished seventh in the women’s 400m final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday.

McLeod, running out of lane three, clocked 51.08s, afterwards saying she gave it her best.

The race was won by Marileidy Paulinoof the Dominican Republic.

After taking Olympic silver in 2021 and world silver last year, Paulino is finally a global 400m champion.

She ran the race of her life to win in a national record of 48.76, finishing 0.81 ahead of her nearest opponent.

Silver went to Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek in 49.57s, she was winning the first-ever medal for her country in the event.

Like she did a year ago in Eugene, Oregon, Sada Williams of Barbados claimed the bronze. Her time was 49.60s.