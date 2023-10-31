Jamaica’s McPherson falls short in men’s 100m at Pan American Games Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Odaine McPherson finished down the track in the men’s 100m final on the second full day of athletic competition at the 19th Pan American Games, at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday.

McPherson, who received a yellow card following a false start, finished seventh in a time of 10.44 seconds, failing to contribute to Jamaica’s two bronze medals in athletics. He was the sole Jamaican track and field athlete in action on the day.

Dominican Republic’s Jose Gonzalez leaned hard in the final stages to strike gold in the event for the first time in his nation’s history.

Gonzalez won in 10.30, just .001 ahead of Brazil’s Felipe Bardi – the silver medallist. Guyana’s Emanuel Archibald finished third in 10.31.

During the final stretch, it seemed that Bardi might claim the title, but Gonzalez made a determined chase to secure the victory. This medal not only marked the first gold in the event for the Dominicans but also the first medal in the men’s 100m at the Pan Am Games since the 1987 edition in Indianapolis.

In the women’s 100m event, Yarima Garcia of Cuba secured the title with a time of 11.36, fending off Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams (11.52), who took home the silver. Michelle-lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago secured the bronze with a time of 11.53.

Discus throwers Fedrick Dacres and Samantha Hall secured the two bronze medals for Jamaica on the first full day of athletics on Monday.

Colombia’s Mauricio Ortega, right, Chile’s Lucas Nervi, center, and Jamaica’s Fedrick Dacres pose on the podium. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix).

Dacres, the current Pan American record holder from Lima 2019 with 67.68m, could only manage to throw the discus only to 61.25m, earning him the bronze.

Dacres had previously won the gold medal at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games with a throw of 64.80m and repeated his performance in Lima 2019, setting the current Pan American record.

Chile’s Lucas Nervi secured the gold medal, achieving a distance of 63.39m. This marked the 22-year-old athlete’s first Pan American Games championship and a historic moment as he secured Chile’s first gold medal in discus throw in the country’s history.

The silver medal went to Colombia’s Mauricio Ortega, who recorded a distance of 61.86m, with his third attempt being the best among his six throws. This marked Ortega’s first Pan American medal of his career, as he had not made it to the podium in the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015 and Lima in 2019.

From left: Andressa Oliveira and Izabela Rodrigues of Brazil along with Jamaica’s Samantha Hall pose on the podium . (AP Photo/Moises Castillo).

In the women’s discus event, Samantha Hall threw the discus to a distance of 59.14m, securing her bronze medal.

Brazil’s Izabela Rodrigues claimed the gold medal with a distance of 59.63m, and the silver medal went to Andressa Oliveira, also from Brazil, with her best throw measuring 59.29m.

These bronze medals by Dacres and Hall represent Jamaica’s third bronze at Santiago 2023. Cyclist Dahlia Palmer, based in Trinidad and Tobago, had clinched Jamaica’s first medal in Santiago last Wednesday in the women’s keirin event.