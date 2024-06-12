Jamaica’s men’s 4x400m team aims for Olympic qualification in Nassau Loop Jamaica

D’Andre Anderson, right, of Jamaica anchors his team to a first place finish ahead of Alessandro Sibilio, of Italy, and Téo Andant, of France, in a men’s 4x400m relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File).

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has selected a men’s 4x400m relay team to compete at the 3rd annual NACAC New Life Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas, this Sunday in a bid to secure qualification for next month’s Paris Olympic Games.

Jamaica’s men’s 4x400m team missed out on one of 14 qualifying spots at the World Relays in the Bahamas last month after failing to finish in the top two in the heats.

On May 4, the quartet of Malik James King, Zandrion Barnes, Assinie Wilson, and Demish Gaye placed third in their heat with a time of 3:02.46. Rusheen McDonald replaced Barnes the following day, but the team could only manage fifth in their second-round heat, clocking 3:05.09.

The final two Olympic spots for the event will be decided based on performances between December 31, 2022, and June 30, 2024. Jamaica’s best time in this period is 2:59.34, achieved at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. As they head into the New Life Invitational, Jamaica trails France, which posted a time of 2:58.45, and Zambia, with a time of 2:59.12.

The Jamaican men’s 4x400m team for the NACAC New Life Invitational are: Tarees Rhoden, Kimar Farquharson, Raheem Hayles, Jevaughn Powell, Shevioe Reid and Malik James-King.

