Jamaica’s national symbols deserve respect, says Government senator

A call to action has been issued by Government Senator and Councillor for the Montego Bay North East Division in St James, Charles Sinclair, urging Jamaicans to show greater respect for the country's national symbols.

Chief among the symbols are the black, green and gold National Flag; the National Tree – the Blue Mahoe; the National Flower – Lignum Vitae; the coat of arms bearing the National Motto 'Out of Many One People'; the National Bird – the Doctor Bird or Swallow Tail Humming Bird, and the National Fruit – the Ackee.

In making his point as he delivered an address at the Rotary Club of Savanna-la-Mar's annual Community and Vocational Service Awards Banquet last week, Sinclair underscored the importance of treating the symbols with dignity and respect.

He also expressed disappointment at the lack of reverence shown to the Jamaican Flag, citing instances where it is neglected and left exposed to the elements.

"I am disturbed when I see my Jamaican brothers and sisters fail to honour our national symbols," Sinclair said.

According to official protocol, the Jamaican Flag should be flown on all Government and municipal buildings and offices, on or near the main administrative building, but it is recommended that, if possible, each day it should be lowered at sundown and raised at 8am the following day.

Meanwhile, Sinclair also noted the disturbing trend of people failing to stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem.

According to the National Library Service (NLS) website, all persons "should stand at attention at the playing of the National Anthem, and men should remove their hats." In addition, persons in uniform should salute.

Sinclair attributed the decline in respect for the national symbols to the removal of civics education from the school curriculum decades ago.

On that score, he advocated for the reintroduction of civics, highlighting its role in promoting national pride.

"Civics teaches our youngsters about their rights as citizens, promotes civic pride, supports democratic governance, encourages good citizenship, and develops responsible citizens," Sinclair stated.