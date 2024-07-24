Jamaica’s Olympic Schedule: AI tips to keep you in the Loop

Jamaica's Olympic Schedule: AI tips to keep you in the Loop
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Paris Charge
Loop News

7 hrs ago – Updated

Double, double Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah (left), World U-20 Triple Jump Champion Jaydon Hibbert (third left) and Stacey Ann Williams are among the athletes who took to the track at the National Stadium in Kingston in March to showcase the Paris Olympics 2024 kit for Jamaica that was unveiled by sports manufacturer Puma. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

With several of Jamaica’s athletes set to compete in track and field at the Paris Olympic Games,  watch as Digital & AI strategy consultant and trainer Nadeen Matthews Blair shares tips on using AI to create a schedule in Google Calendar. This will ensure fans never miss any of Jamaica’s marquee events.

