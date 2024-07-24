Jamaica’s Olympic Schedule: AI tips to keep you in the Loop

HOW COME? Vaz to meet with JPS stakeholders re ‘light’ restoration
Wednesday Jul 24
7 hrs ago – Updated
Double, double Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah (left), World U-20 Triple Jump Champion Jaydon Hibbert (third left) and Stacey Ann Williams are among the athletes who took to the track at the National Stadium in Kingston in March to showcase the Paris Olympics 2024 kit for Jamaica that was unveiled by sports manufacturer Puma. (Photo: Marlon Reid)
With several of Jamaica's athletes set to compete in track and field at the Paris Olympic Games, watch as Digital & AI strategy consultant and trainer Nadeen Matthews Blair shares tips on using AI to create a schedule in Google Calendar. This will ensure fans never miss any of Jamaica's marquee events.
March 16, 2024 02:15 AM
May 17, 2024 07:33 PM
J’can student beats odds, poverty to bag full scholarship to MIT in US
Nothing could prepare 19-year-old Ronaldo Lee for the surprise he received earlier this year when he was informed that he had been accepted into Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Unit
Temporary relief from customs duty, GCT on imports for Beryl relief
The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has announced that arising from activation of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the impact of Hurricane Beryl, the Portfolio Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke
VIDEO: Cabbie murdered with Simone Collymore was backbone of family
Relatives frustrated with delays re sentencing of his killers
Man freed of buggering cellmate
An inmate has been freed of a charge of buggery after the cellmate he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted expressed a desire to drop the case.
The accused, whose name Loop News is withholdin
JPS announces discount for some customers
The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced plans to give discounts to approximately 350,000 residential customers following the far-reaching impact of the recent category 4 Hurricane Beryl.
It
Climate and the green gold: A look at Jamaica’s cannabis industry
The cannabis industry is one of Jamaica’s most distinctive and valuable assets, fostering research, medicine, tourism, and recreation, while significantly contributing to the nation’s economy.
Reno