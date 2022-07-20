Jamaica’s PM and wife celebrate 25 years of marriage | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet, the Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural, are celebrating 25 years of marriage today.

The couple shared sweet messages to each other on social media on Wednesday to mark the milestone.

“Happy anniversary J (@julietholness), today we celebrate 25 years of marriage. We look forward to many more years of love, happiness, family, commitment, and friendship,” Prime Minister Holness’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the two.

The same photo was posted on the Instagram account of Juliet Holness and extolled the partnership and friendship they’ve built over the years.

“Twenty-five years ago I married my best friend. Two and a half decades, two sons, countless amazing memories, many lessons and triumphs later, we remain committed to this friendship, this partnership, this journey of life together. Cheers to many more years of growing together my rock, my support, my confidant. Happy anniversary my darling.”

Their posts were immediately flooded with followers congratulating the two with some dubbing them a “power couple”.

“My favs hottest power couple out deh,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Anniversary to 25th anniversary to u both more and more blessings and love, cover them, Lord,” another commented.

The high school sweethearts and St Catherine High alumni got married in 1997. The couple’s two children are Adam and Matthew.