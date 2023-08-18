Jamaica’s poverty rate up 5.7 per cent – PIOJ Loop Jamaica

The poverty rate in Jamaica as of 2021 was estimated at 16.7 per cent, reflecting an increase of 5.7 percentage points relative to 2019.

The update was presented on Thursday by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) during its quarterly media briefing.

The Institute noted that the rates for 2021 were compared with 2019 as no local estimate of poverty was available for 2020. This is so because the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions was not fielded in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

The PIOJ explained that the overall increase in the poverty rate was driven by increases in two regions as the rate in one region was statistically the same. Rural Areas registered the highest rate at 22.1%, followed by Other Urban Centres at 15.5%, and the Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area at 10.4%.

Relative to 2019, the prevalence of poverty increased in the Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area by 5.7 percentage points and Rural Areas by 7.9 percentage points, but remained relatively unchanged in Other Urban Centres.

In terms of context, the PIOJ said the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the lives and livelihood of persons, “leaving a legacy of rising poverty and widening inequality”.

“Similar to most economies, Jamaica was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,” the Institute said.

The PIOJ noted that while the Jamaican economy recorded growth of 4.6% in 2021, and employment increased by 8.3% in July 2021 relative to July 2020, real GDP was still 5.8% below its 2019 level and employment was 3.3% below what it was in July 2019.

“These factors explain the higher poverty rate in 2021 relative to 2019,” it said.

In elaborating, the PIOJ said: “The poverty rate recorded in 2021 compared with 2019 reflected the adverse impact of the pandemic on household income and consumption, and is in keeping with global and regional expectations and experiences. This impact was tempered by positive movements in the macro-economy and social interventions by the government and the private sector. Going forward, the poverty rate is expected to fall, given the continued improvement in the economy, as reflected in the improvement in real GDP and employment”.

The World Bank estimated that in 2021 about 97 million more people were living on less than US$1.90 per day because of the pandemic, increasing the global poverty rate from 7.8% to 9.1%. Additionally, 163 million more were living on less than US$5.50 per day. Globally, three to four years of progress toward ending extreme poverty are estimated to have been lost.