Jamaica’s productivity hinges on effective job matching, says university lecturer

News Sugarcane reaping (file photo)

University lecturer and TVET advocate, Denworth Finnikin, has declared that the success of the island’s work experience coordinators will boost Jamaica’s productivity nationally.

Finnikin posited that the country’s struggle to improve productivity can be attributed to a mismatch between training and job opportunities.

Finnikin was expressing his overall viewpoints last week at the launch of the National Association of Work Experience Coordinators at the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) main conference room in St Andrew. It was held under the theme ‘Empowering future careers through work experience’.

Finnikin is a lecturer at both the University of Technology (UTech) and the University College of the Caribbean (UCC), and also has experience working in the TVET industry.

He emphasised the critical role of work experience coordinators in bridging the gap between the classroom and the economy, especially within the context of today’s current global workforce. Work experience coordinators are responsible for overseeing and managing the work experience programme in high schools.

According to Finnikin, many young people are already taking initiative, pursuing higher education while engaging in entrepreneurship.

“The young people I interact with now, they are going to universities and they have their own business(es) and they are earning,” Finnikin stated.

“In short though, what I’m saying to you, work experience coordinators, you’re the bridge between the classroom and the economy… Your success will definitely influence Jamaica’s productivity,” the lecturer added.

Finnikin highlighted Jamaica’s lagging productivity, which he attributed to a lack of alignment between education and job opportunities.

“Why do I say this? We have lagged behind our Caribbean neighbours for almost 50 years. Our productivity is very low. We go in the banks, and we find tellers who wanted to be nurses, so the work you (work experience coordinators) do, you’re standing between the classroom and our economy,” he noted.

Finnikin recommended that coordinators introduce students to online platforms, such as Fiverr, Upwork and Freelancer, to aid in career selection.

“You must also expose them (the students) to (these) online platforms… because employment nowadays is not only a work station, but a remote platform or a space.”

Finnikin also underscored the importance of empowering students to manage their own careers.

“Our students must understand this landscape…, (and) they must learn how to manage their own careers. It’s sickening that after five years, a youngster would want a job and I try to assist every time (by asking), ‘What do you like to do?’ (And they answer) ‘Anything’,” he pointed out.

Through effective work experience programmes, Finnikin believes that Jamaica can reduce the uncertainty faced by many students leaving school without a clear career direction.

“(Through) the 180-odd high schools and the work experience programme, we will reduce the uncertainty of some of these youngsters leaving school not knowing what they want to do,” he declared.