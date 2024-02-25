Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz secure winning start in Concacaf U20 qualifiers Loop Jamaica

Jamaica secured a perfect start to their campaign at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship Qualifying in St Kitts by defeating Martinique 1-0 on Saturday.

Romain Blake netted the only goal for the Reggae Boyz in the Group F fixture at the St Kitts Technical Centre, securing three points with his 67th-minute strike.

Jamaica will next play Grenada on Monday, followed by their final group fixture against Bermuda on Wednesday.

In the other group match, Bermuda defeated Grenada 2-1.

Sachiel Ming (37th minute) and Riley Robinson (71st minute) scored for Bermuda, while Vijay Valcin (42nd minute) tallied for Grenada.

The qualifying tournament, featuring 27 teams across five different venues in Central America and the Caribbean, will run until March 2.

The teams have been divided into three groups of five and three groups of four, with the winner of each group advancing to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship to be held later this summer.