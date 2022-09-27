Jamaica’s southern parishes on flash flood watch after downgrade Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaica’s southern parishes on flash flood watch after downgrade Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Concerns linger for Southgate’s England ahead of World Cup

Widespread flooding in Spanish Town and environs – mayor

Jamaica’s southern parishes on flash flood watch after downgrade

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test

Farmer of Hanover and St James addresses named as person of interest

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

Schools to stick to online mode on Tuesday as bad weather persists

St James man linked to string of robberies nabbed

Cabinet okays team to probe farm work conditions for J’cans in Canada

WATCH: What not to do when the Bog Walk Gorge is closed

Tuesday Sep 27

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

45 minutes ago

Inundated section of Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

After much of the island was battered by heavy rains on Monday, the flash flood warning that was in effect for Jamaica’s southern parishes has now been downgraded to a flash flood watch.

The Meteorological Service has:

Downgraded the flash flood warning to a flash flood watch for St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.Issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St James and Hanover.Discontinued the flash flood warning for St Mary and Portland.

The Met Service said these are effective until 5pm Tuesday.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued

In the meantime, Category 3 Hurricane Ian is currently located near 22.3 degrees north and 83.7 degrees west, or 10 kilometres south of City of Pinar Del Rio, western Cuba.

Ian is expected to move further away from Jamaica as it moves across western Cuba Tuesday and out into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

“Observational data indicate that the rainfall associated with the outer bands of Ian, which have been producing moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms since Monday, has subsided. However, there is still a large area of showers and thunderstorms across the north-western Caribbean,” the Met Service said.

It added that the forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions, with light to moderate showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially southern and north-western parishes, throughout Tuesday.

The Meteorological Service said it would continue to monitor the situation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Concerns linger for Southgate’s England ahead of World Cup

Jamaica News

Widespread flooding in Spanish Town and environs – mayor

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s southern parishes on flash flood watch after downgrade

More From

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

See also

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Jamaica News

Blogger ‘Leegates’ among three killed within 24 hours in Clarendon

Had decried rampant shootings, double murder in parish only hours before

Jamaica News

Flash flood warning now in effect for 10 parishes in Jamaica

The Meteorological Service is urging people in Jamaica to be mindful of flash flooding across sections of the island Monday, as it announced that a flash flood warning is now in effect for additional

Jamaica News

‘Humble’ Hanover bus conductor killed ‘by armed passenger’

Social media users hail victim for having done good deeds

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols