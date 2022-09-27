Jamaica’s southern parishes on flash flood watch after downgrade Loop Jamaica

After much of the island was battered by heavy rains on Monday, the flash flood warning that was in effect for Jamaica’s southern parishes has now been downgraded to a flash flood watch.

The Meteorological Service has:

Downgraded the flash flood warning to a flash flood watch for St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Westmoreland.Issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St James and Hanover.Discontinued the flash flood warning for St Mary and Portland.

The Met Service said these are effective until 5pm Tuesday.

A flash flood watch means that flash flooding is possible, and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued

In the meantime, Category 3 Hurricane Ian is currently located near 22.3 degrees north and 83.7 degrees west, or 10 kilometres south of City of Pinar Del Rio, western Cuba.

Ian is expected to move further away from Jamaica as it moves across western Cuba Tuesday and out into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon.

“Observational data indicate that the rainfall associated with the outer bands of Ian, which have been producing moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms since Monday, has subsided. However, there is still a large area of showers and thunderstorms across the north-western Caribbean,” the Met Service said.

It added that the forecast is for mostly cloudy conditions, with light to moderate showers and thunderstorms to affect sections of most parishes, especially southern and north-western parishes, throughout Tuesday.

The Meteorological Service said it would continue to monitor the situation.